BREAKING NEWS THE PHILLIES ARE IN THE PLAYOFFS!!!!!

The greatest recap you’ll read about a game that didn’t matter: Astros 10, Phillies 0

Are you ready for this?

By Ethan Witte
MLB: Philadelphia Phillies at Houston Astros Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

The Phillies lost.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

It doesn’t matter because the Phillies are in the playoffs.

