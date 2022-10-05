Rise and Phight: 10/5/2022

Honestly, did anyone even care about that game last night? Sure, your #3 starter got knocked around a bit, but it’s likely he just wanted to get some pitches in before he moved on. The lineup was missing most of its big hitters, so it really didn’t matter.
On to the links.
Phillies news:
- This article takes the same approach that we should all have: there is no fear about anything this offseason.
- There was of course going to be an “in memoriam” piece written and Matt Gelb has done it and done it well ($).
MLB news:
- Congrats to Aaron Judge for not breaking the home run record last night! Please make Roger Maris, Jr. go away.
- If you were wondering who was going to be calling all the wild card madness, well have we got some news for you.
- Not even the lockout could stop the MLB revenue engine. Not even a PANDEMIC could stop the revenue engine.
- The Cardinals locked up an important piece of their bullpen for the coming season by extending Giovanny Gallegos.
Loading comments...