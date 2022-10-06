Rise and Phight: 10/6/2022

The calm before the storm, if you will. That’s what we can call today as we wait for the playoffs to begin. We’re all going to be nervous wrecks come Friday, sweating with each pitch that leaves the hand of the pitchers. It’s a feeling that we’ve all missed and that we need to savor for as long as the Phillies are in the tournament.
Speaking of which, I really wish they would stop calling it “the tournament”. That’s saved for the NCAA basketball championships, not the MLB postseason. It’s a personal thing and you probably don’t mind it, but for some reason, it bothers me.
On to the links.
Phillies news:
- By now, you already know the times of all the games (so you can plan a sick day), but in case you weren’t aware, here is the schedule for the wild card round.
- We always like a good bit of analysis, so here’s one about the series from the opposite point of view.
- A look at Dave Dombrowski about things that have nothing to do with baseball.
MLB news:
- There is an argument to be made (that is made here) that these playoffs are the best version ever.
- I’m sure you wondered which pitchers would violate the coming pitch clock rules. Here’s a look at who is doing so already.
- Here is a power ranking about the threat of danger each team poses in the postseason.
