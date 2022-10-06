Rise and Phight: 10/6/2022

The calm before the storm, if you will. That’s what we can call today as we wait for the playoffs to begin. We’re all going to be nervous wrecks come Friday, sweating with each pitch that leaves the hand of the pitchers. It’s a feeling that we’ve all missed and that we need to savor for as long as the Phillies are in the tournament.

Speaking of which, I really wish they would stop calling it “the tournament”. That’s saved for the NCAA basketball championships, not the MLB postseason. It’s a personal thing and you probably don’t mind it, but for some reason, it bothers me.

