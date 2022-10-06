Phight Club: Week 26

Say what you want about social media in general, but one great thing about Twitter is that it has proven that sometimes less is more. With that being said, here’s what you need to know about the past week’s games, in about 1,000 words.

Season Record: 87-75

Week Record: 4-3

Game 156 (W) - Phillies 5, Nationals 1

Storylines: Falter (6 IP, 3 H, 6 K) got his 6th win of the season and Hoskins hit his 30th homer. Realmuto and Segura also collected RBI.

Game 157 (L) - Phillies 4, Nationals 13

Storylines: Gibson (6 IP, 7 ER, 7 K, 2 HR) put the Phils in an early deficit by giving up six runs in the first two innings. Schwarber tripled and Castellanos, Segura and Stott collected the RBI.

Game 158 (W) - Phillies 8, Nationals 2

Storylines: Syndergaard (5.2 IP, 2 H, 3 K) was great despite not going deep in the game, but he was picked up by Sanchez, who earned his first career save in a three-inning performance. Schwarber hit two more homers and Bohm, Marsh and Vierling joined him on the homer train.

Game 159 (W) - Phillies 8, Nationals 1

Storylines: Good teams beat bad teams, and this season that’s exactly what the Phillies did with the Nationals. In the season finale against our friends to the south, Wheeler (5 IP, 2 H, 7 K) got the win. Schwarber and Stott each collected 3 RBI, Harper added an RBI of his own, and Realmuto hit a solo homer.

Series: Phillies win 3-1

Game 160 (W) - Phillies 3, Astros 0

Storylines: For the first time since 2011, the Philadelphia Phillies are headed to the playoffs. Nola (6.2 IP, 2 H, 9 K) took a perfect game into the seventh inning and Eflin got the first save of his career to finally put the Phils back in the post season. Schwarber hit two homers to pad his NL lead (46) and Stott added a solo homer as the icing on the cake.

Game 161 (L) - Phillies 0, Astros 10

Storylines: Everyone was hungover? Probably. Suarez (3 IP, 6 ER, 3 HR) got the loss, Stubbs broke up the Astros’ no hitter in the ninth inning, and not much else about this game was worth discussing.

Game 162 (L) - Phillies 2, Astros 3

Storylines: The Phillies may have lost, but Nick Maton won the battle of the Matons with his 8th inning single off older brother Phil. Also congrats to Schwarber, who became the first player in franchise history to strike out 200 times in a single season. He’s also the franchise leader in single season homers by players not named Schmidt, Howard or Thome so... worthwhile tradeoff?

Series: Astros win 2-1

Moment of the Week:

Question of the Week:

Wheeler is being given the mound in tomorrow’s game 1 matchup against the Cardinals. The Question: Will you be feeling feverish around 2 pm tomorrow?

