Rise and Phight: 10/7/2022

Today is the day. After eleven long seasons, the Phillies are playing postseason baseball this year and they’re doing it today. It’s going to fray nerves, get people’s blood boiling, but it’s still a great feeling.

Smarty will be back today with his playoff preview, but before he gets his prediction in, I’d like to just have mine on record. The entire key to the series is Zack Wheeler and Aaron Nola. The offense should do enough on its part (pay no attention to how they did against Houston). If Wheeler and Nola are in top form, the Phillies will take the series. If they falter, they have no shot.

Ethan’s pick: Phillies in 3.

On to the links.

