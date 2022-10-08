 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
BREAKING NEWS Phillies lead NLWC, 1-0

Filed under:

NLWC Game 2 Gamethread 10/8: Phillies at Cardinals

Let’s end this.

By Jay Polinsky
/ new
MLB: Philadelphia Phillies at St. Louis Cardinals Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports

:Kirk Cousins voice: “Did you like that?”. Yes, yes we all* did. Aaron Nola has a chance to put the Cardinals away in a way that the 2011 Phillies didn’t have a chance to do. Marsh enters into Game 2 for Matt Vierling at centerfield, otherwise no other big changes. Please send Yadier, Adam and Albert to the old folks home for good, Phillies.

Lineups below, git ‘err done.

* Cardinals fans, in fact, did not like that.

Phillies:

Cardinals:

Go Phils, boo Cardinals.

More From The Good Phight

Loading comments...