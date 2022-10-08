NLWC Game 2 Gamethread 10/8: Phillies at Cardinals

:Kirk Cousins voice: “Did you like that?”. Yes, yes we all* did. Aaron Nola has a chance to put the Cardinals away in a way that the 2011 Phillies didn’t have a chance to do. Marsh enters into Game 2 for Matt Vierling at centerfield, otherwise no other big changes. Please send Yadier, Adam and Albert to the old folks home for good, Phillies.

Lineups below, git ‘err done.

* Cardinals fans, in fact, did not like that.

Phillies:

Cardinals:

Game 2 lineup pic.twitter.com/jwT3FDfoQi — St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) October 8, 2022

Go Phils, boo Cardinals.