NLWC Game 2 Gamethread 10/8: Phillies at Cardinals

:Kirk Cousins voice: “Did you like that?”. Yes, yes we all* did. Aaron Nola has a chance to put the Cardinals away in a way that the 2011 Phillies didn’t have a chance to do. Marsh enters into Game 2 for Matt Vierling at centerfield, otherwise no other big changes. Please send Yadier, Adam and Albert to the old folks home for good, Phillies.
Lineups below, git ‘err done.
* Cardinals fans, in fact, did not like that.
Phillies:
Game two, let's get it. #RingTheBell
: @espn
@SportsRadioWIP
Cardinals:
Game 2 lineup
Go Phils, boo Cardinals.
