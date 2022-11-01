The New Playoff Format Debate

The Angry 100-win Teams

According to all the fans of the 100-win teams, their teams were “unfairly” defeated by the “lowly” Wild Card teams. The fans believe the Wild Card teams had an unfair advantage of playing games during their off days, which gave them the proverbial preheating time to storm past them.

Of course, you won 100 games...in the regular season.

Of course, you have the better roster...in the regular season.

And, of course, they favored them to win...during the regular season.

Sound familiar?

All of these teams did what it took to get center stage, but when it came to getting on to perform, they did not make it past the first song. If you do not have what it takes on the biggest stage, then there is no reason to complain about the format.

This format works.

It brings in two new teams and enlarges the playing field, allowing more fan bases to get involved in October.

That is a positive.

Why does it work?

More teams, games, and revenue steered the MLB ship in this direction. It is a great entertainment and business strategy that the MLB Playoffs expanded. Overall, this is wonderful for the sport.

No matter the seed, every team that enters the postseason has a chance to win the World Series and should not be admonished by 100-win/first-place teams that cannot perform in October.

Rust or not. There is no excuse for not performing in October.

This perspective is indeed coming from a Phillies Phan perspective, but the reality is our team benefitted from the two rule changes. Universal DH gave us Harper, and the expanded playoffs prevented another September collapse. All Phillies fans are thankful for this opportunity.

So, get in, and they will compete. Any team that gets in has that chance to compete.

What May the Future Hold?

There are some debates that if the Wild Card teams keep trouncing these 100-win teams because they had a “bit of a warm-up,” then they will change the format.

Doubtful.

Every team that is in the playoffs deserves a shot at the title. There is nothing more that needs to be said.

More Teams. More Fun. More Games. More Upsets.

It is everything sports fans want in competition.

So, enjoy it either way because baseball is changing in different ways, but this one is a positive. The hope is Major League Baseball can keep making changes for the betterment of the sport and the league.

The Phillies are in the World Series for the first time since 2009. It feels incredible. Let’s take this series and hoist the Trophy again for the City of Brotherly Love.

Go Phils!