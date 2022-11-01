 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
BREAKING: World Series tied at one game apiece

Rise and Phight: 11/1/2022

It’s November. Can you believe the Phillies are playing in November?

By Ethan Witte
The postponement of last night’s game was the correct decision by Major League Baseball. It pushes everything back a day and let’s both team possibly reset their rotations, but they couldn’t stop and start the game. It would have been disastrous for the game.

On to the links.

