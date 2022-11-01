Rise and Phight: 11/1/2022

The postponement of last night’s game was the correct decision by Major League Baseball. It pushes everything back a day and let’s both team possibly reset their rotations, but they couldn’t stop and start the game. It would have been disastrous for the game.
On to the links.
Phillies news:
- As Dave Dombrowski gets more attention with the Phillies in the playoffs, the question should be asked: is his way the right way to win?
- More Dombrowski love. I’m genuinely interested in what happens when he leaves. Does Sam Fuld believe in the same team building philosophy?
- This story about Rhys Hoskins is just wonderful. Long term questions remain, but boy has this guy become a fan favorite.
MLB news:
- Turns out, according to one metric, the game two umpire behind the plate called a perfect game.
- Justin Turner was the Roberto Clemente Award winner for 2022 and was honored prior to what would have been game three.
- The Arizona Fall League is experimenting with a system for challenging ball/strikes calls akin to Hawkeye used in tennis.
- Albert Pujols is officially retiring, signing the papers need to do so.
