Rise and Phight: 11/10/2022

The start of 2022 MLB Free Agency has arrived rather quickly, just five days after the Phillies season came to its conclusion. Free agency officially opens Thursday at 5pm. With that, the speculation around what the Phillies plan to do is running rampant.

Apparently, free agent shortstop Trea Turner would not be opposed to coming to Philadelphia.

The Phillies made a plethora of moves on Wednesday, including claiming RHP Luis Ortiz and LHP Andrew Vasquez off of waivers from the Giants.

Dave Dombrowski may have hinted at the Phillies spending some money this off-season.

It’s the off-season, meaning it’s time for The Good Phight’s player report cards. Kicking it off is a name you may not remember.

