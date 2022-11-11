Rise and Phight: 11/11/2022

Per usual, the start of the MLB Offseason has been less than exciting. The first few hours saw just a handful of impactful moves, while rumors began to develop. The Phillies are yet to make a move, though they are certainly active. The next few days may be just as slow as players seem to be willing to wait until January to sign.

Phillies News

The Phillies made a couple more minor roster moves on Wednesday, moving their 40-man roster total to 36.

It really seems that the Phils have a real chance at landing Trea Turner this off-season.

A pair of Phillies have some hardware to add to their trophy cases, as the Silver Slugger Award winners have been announced.

MLB News