Rise and Phight: 11/11/2022

Per usual, the start of the MLB Offseason has been less than exciting. The first few hours saw just a handful of impactful moves, while rumors began to develop. The Phillies are yet to make a move, though they are certainly active. The next few days may be just as slow as players seem to be willing to wait until January to sign.
Phillies News
- The Phillies made a couple more minor roster moves on Wednesday, moving their 40-man roster total to 36.
- It really seems that the Phils have a real chance at landing Trea Turner this off-season.
- A pair of Phillies have some hardware to add to their trophy cases, as the Silver Slugger Award winners have been announced.
MLB News
- NLCS friend Robert Suarez got himself a pay day, just hours into free agency.
- Clayton Kershaw may remain a Dodger, once again. However, there have been no updates overnight on the two sides progress.
- A plethora of players received qualifying offers and a few of them may surprise you.
- A few players finally made decisions on their player options or had their club options decided upon.
