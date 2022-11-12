Rise and Phight: 11/12/2022

You know, what could be better than discussing the Phillies over the weekend? Most of us here in the Philadelphia area are dealing with a lot of bad weather, so what better to do than to argue about that decision Rob Thom—
I’m just messing. No one wants to talk about that anymore.
On to the links.
Phillies news:
- It’s going to be a long offseason of this “Trea Turner wants to come to Philly” stuff, but I’m a sucker for it.
- Ah, yesterday must have been “trade Rhys Hoskins” day as we were blessed with two separate articles about it.
- Speaking of controversial Phillies, they really, really need to get Nick Castellanos right for 2023.
MLB news:
- The Braves made a rather interesting signing here, grabbing a reliever who may become an important part of their bullpen.
- When it comes to the starting pitching market, expect the Rangers to be in on everyone who is good.
- This is really just shocking. The Astros’ general manager, the guy who built the team, isn’t coming back to Houston.
