 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Rise and Phight: 11/13/2022

‘Tis a slow news day

By Ethan Witte
/ new
Tampa Bay Rays v Boston Red Sox Photo By Winslow Townson/Getty Images

Sunday is always a slow day as far as news goes, but this time, we’re talking about the National League champions. There is going to be a lot more news about how they can defend that crown than how they can get there.

On to the links.

Phillies news:

MLB news:

More From The Good Phight

Loading comments...