Rise and Phight: 11/13/2022

Sunday is always a slow day as far as news goes, but this time, we’re talking about the National League champions. There is going to be a lot more news about how they can defend that crown than how they can get there.
Phillies news:
- Kevin Long is sticking around for a while, receiving a contract extension through 2025.
- Yesterday, it was Trea Turner. Today, it’s Xander Bogaerts who the Phillies have some “real” interest in.
- Guess what the Phillies are probably going to do? They’re probably going to keep spending, folks.
MLB news:
- With all of the advances in baseball, it can be harder and harder to be accurate when it comes to player evaluation.
- Rafael Montero is the latest reliever to get himself paid, raking in $34.5 million over the next three years.
- The Orioles are now in “win-now” mode and honestly, that’s kind of refreshing to see. Baseball needs a good team in Baltimore.
