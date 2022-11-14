Rise and Phight: 11/14/2022

The deadline for tendering contracts to arbitration eligible players is this Friday and the Phillies do have some decisions to make. It’s likely almost all players that are eligible are going to be given an offer, no matter how much some people want to give up on Rhys Hoskins.
Phillies news:
- Dave Dombrowski has been very candid in his time here, so when asked about his budget for 2023, he again was straightforward.
- If you listen to Bryce Harper, you could deduce that the Phillies are going to be spending and spending big in free agency.
MLB news:
- The Giants are interested in Japanese pitcher Kodai Senga for 2023, even going so far as to put him on their scoreboard.
- Astros bench coach Joe Espada is staying with the team next season after being passed over for multiple managerial jobs.
- Interesting story about the halting progress MLB made when it came to integration after Jackie Robinson.
- The Cubs are very active so far in the free agency market for shortstops.
