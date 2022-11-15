2022 player report card: Jeurys Familia

Could it have gone worse for Jeurys Familia as a Philadelphia Phillie? Probably not. After signing a one-year-deal worth six-million-dollars, the veteran righty stumbled from the start and never found his footing. Joe Girardi insisted on using the former closer in high leverage spots on numerous occasions, leading to continuous disappointing outputs.

Just days after the 2022 trade deadline, where the Phils added David Robertson, Familia was DFA’d on August second. Somehow, someway, he latched on with the Boston Red Sox for less than a month, before being DFA’d again. The Familia deal is probably the worst of Dave Dombrowski’s tenure so far, especially when you consider how guys like Adam Ottavino and Andrew Chafin got about the same or less money last off-season. So, how does one grade the Phillies tenure of Jeurys Familia? Well, I think we all know the answer...

2022 stats w Philadelphia: 38 G, 34 IP, 48 H, 26 R (23 ER), 6 HR, 33 K, 16 BB, 6.09 ERA (4.94 FIP), -0.6 bWAR

The Good

There is really nothing. I’m serious. What is good about a guy that got paid six million dollars and could not even make it the full season? I promise you I tried, skimmed every Fangraphs category, and came up with absolutely nothing.

The Bad

He posted the lowest bWAR amongst any Phillies pitcher in 2022, and is tied with Mickey Moniak for lowest on the entire team. His BAA sat at a sizzling .338 with a WHIP of 1.85, Familia did not do anything well. He allowed more hits than innings pitched and his hard hit percentage was the highest in his career, by over nine percent.

One final stat to send you home with, his WPA was -0.83. Jeurys Familia actively hurt the Phillies success.

Even when moved to low leverage spots where there was no stress, he proved to be unusable. The signing that was a head scratcher at the time, turned out to be a true disaster.

The Future

He will never wear a Phillies uniform again, so that’s good.

Final Grade: F