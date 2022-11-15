Rise and Phight: 11/15/2022

We’re all still waiting to hear about Bryce Harper’s elbow, which was examined yesterday to check to see what course the team and player will take to help him recover. On Jim Salisbury’s podcast, he specifically talked about surgery, which felt ominous. It’ll be interesting how this goes and how the team pivots when it comes to free agency.
On to the links.
Phillies news:
- In an ongoing series, these writers talk about the possibility that the Phillies need to upgrade their bench.
- These are three of the biggest factors when it comes to the Phillies’ rotation in the upcoming season.
- Don’t look now, but former
Chase Utley hopefulPhillies infielder Cody Asche is quickly becoming a hot coaching commodity.
MLB news:
- Awards season has begun. Julio Rodriguez and Michael Harris II were named Rookies of the Year for their leagues.
- Jim Bowden makes twenty-five bold predictions for this offseason and some are quite bold indeed.
- What is going to be interesting is how the new rules coming in 2023 affect the roster construction that happens this offseason.
- Yasiel Puig pled guilty to lying about a gambling investigation. There is a lot to go over here, folks.
- Martin Perez is probably going to accept the qualifying offer tendered to him by the Rangers.
Loading comments...