Rise and Phight: 11/15/2022

Today, we wait...

By Ethan Witte
We’re all still waiting to hear about Bryce Harper’s elbow, which was examined yesterday to check to see what course the team and player will take to help him recover. On Jim Salisbury’s podcast, he specifically talked about surgery, which felt ominous. It’ll be interesting how this goes and how the team pivots when it comes to free agency.

On to the links.

