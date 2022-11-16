Rise and Phight: 11/16/2022

Interesting that the Phillies only added one player to their 40-man roster ahead of the 5:00 pm deadline yesterday. There were some candidates for inclusion on the list, but it seems the Phillies are going to go ahead with trying to sneak some players through the draft. Should be interesting.
Phillies news:
- Some news out of Florida as the Phillies have purchased 13 acres of land next to their current spring training complex for $22.5 million.
- Johan Rojas was put onto the 40-man roster in anticipation of the upcoming Rule 5 draft. An obvious move for the team.
- Out of all the bullpen options for the team in 2023, which ones should stay and which ones should go?
- Griff McGarry and Andrew Painter were watching the World Series games together in Florida. It makes their desire to make to Philadelphia in 2023 all the greater.
MLB news:
- Anthony Rizzo is headed back to New York, reupping with the Yankees for the next two seasons and the possibility of a third.
- Two players accepted the qualifying offer from their teams - Joc Pederson and Martin Perez - while the rest rejected it.
- A possible target for the Phillies’ rotation is instead staying in Los Angeles to pitch behind Shohei Ohtani.
- The Rays had a roster crunch coming up and the Marlins took advantage, acquiring JT Chargois and Xavier Edwards.
