Rise and Phight: 11/17/2022

Dave Dombrowski spoke yesterday and there were some interesting takeaways from the conference.
- They’re clearly going to spend money as they noted several times they have some money coming off the books.
- Rhys Hoskins is likely coming back, whether some like it or not.
- I don’t buy for a second that they would be okay with Bryson Stott at second base and Edmundo Sosa at shortstop to start the year.
They’re going to get one of the shortstops, but I do wonder how much money will be left to upgrade the rotation and bullpen. There might be some trades in the team’s future.
On to the links.
Phillies news:
- As noted yesterday, Bryce Harper will undergo UCL surgery next week. The damage will be known then and a timeline provided.
- Wondering how much the playoffs impacted the city of Philadelphia? One study says it brought in about $78 million.
MLB news:
- Sandy Alcantara in the National League and Justin Verlander in the American League won their Cy Young awards.
- The Rangers made a hire yesterday that comes with a weird new title for the hiree.
- Justin Verlander is looking for some good money this winter. Some SERIOUSLY good money.
- The Blue Jays and Mariners made the first significant trade this winter with Teoscar Hernandez heading to the Pacific Northwest.
