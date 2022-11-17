Rise and Phight: 11/17/2022

Dave Dombrowski spoke yesterday and there were some interesting takeaways from the conference.

They’re clearly going to spend money as they noted several times they have some money coming off the books.

Rhys Hoskins is likely coming back, whether some like it or not.

I don’t buy for a second that they would be okay with Bryson Stott at second base and Edmundo Sosa at shortstop to start the year.

They’re going to get one of the shortstops, but I do wonder how much money will be left to upgrade the rotation and bullpen. There might be some trades in the team’s future.

On to the links.

MLB news: