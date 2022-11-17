 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Rise and Phight: 11/17/2022

Time to push the needle, baby

By Ethan Witte
MLB: World Series-Houston Astros at Philadelphia Phillies Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Dave Dombrowski spoke yesterday and there were some interesting takeaways from the conference.

  • They’re clearly going to spend money as they noted several times they have some money coming off the books.
  • Rhys Hoskins is likely coming back, whether some like it or not.
  • I don’t buy for a second that they would be okay with Bryson Stott at second base and Edmundo Sosa at shortstop to start the year.

They’re going to get one of the shortstops, but I do wonder how much money will be left to upgrade the rotation and bullpen. There might be some trades in the team’s future.

On to the links.

