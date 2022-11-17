Dave Dombrowski says to expect a busy Phillies off-season

The Phillies off-season is just getting started and the team’s head man in charge, Dave Dombrowski, indicates fans should be ready for a fun few months of additions and acquisitions.

Luxury tax worries? No more.

Adding a starting pitcher? Yup, probably doing that.

Stud shortstop? Yeah, almost certainly.

But it wasn’t all fun and games, as Dombrowski said Bryce Harper will have his throwing elbow surgically repaired next week, a surgery that could keep him out of action for much, if not most, of the first half of 2023.

On Episode 618 of Hittin’ Season, host John Stolnis breaks down everything of note Dombrowski said, including thoughts on Nick Castellanos’ frustrating season and the future of Rhys Hoskins at first base. He’s also joined by Phils beat writer for the Philadelphia Inquirer, Alex Coffey, for thoughts of her first year on the team’s beat and to help preview the off-season.