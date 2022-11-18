Rise and Phight: 11/18/2022

J.T. Realmuto and Kyle Schwarber each got some MVP votes last night. Realmuto ended up finishing seventh on the ballot while Schwarber got a lone ninth place vote. This is pretty solid considering all the other really good players in the National League. Seventh feels just about right where Realmuto should be finishing in the vote, noting that he did receive three fifth-place votes in the process. It would be pretty hard for the National League home run leader to not receive anything, but at least someone was kind enough to give Schwarber something.
On to the links.
Phillies news:
- If you’re unsure about what the options are for Bryce Harper’s surgery, here is a good primer for both possible procedures.
- Here are ten candidates for the starting rotation that the Phillies should be at least looking at in free agency.
- Sorry haters, the Phillies are backing Nick Castellanos and Rhys Hoskins, at least publicly, this offseason.
MLB news:
- Your MVPs of the game: Paul Goldschmidt for the National League and for the American League.
- The 2020 AL Rookie of the Year was traded, Kyle Lewis heading to Arizona for Cooper Hummel. Interesting that Arizona is collecting yet another outfielder...
- Looks like the Mets and Yankees are being looked at about comments made about Aaron Judge.
- Arlington, TX is going to be the host of the 2024 All-Star Game. This and a few other notes from Rob Manfred.
- The Red Sox are being active so far in free agency, if you want to believe this report.
Loading comments...