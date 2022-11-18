Rise and Phight: 11/18/2022

J.T. Realmuto and Kyle Schwarber each got some MVP votes last night. Realmuto ended up finishing seventh on the ballot while Schwarber got a lone ninth place vote. This is pretty solid considering all the other really good players in the National League. Seventh feels just about right where Realmuto should be finishing in the vote, noting that he did receive three fifth-place votes in the process. It would be pretty hard for the National League home run leader to not receive anything, but at least someone was kind enough to give Schwarber something.

On to the links.

MLB news: