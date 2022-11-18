 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Rise and Phight: 11/18/2022

Here’s your down ballot vote for being just a real good reader here

By Ethan Witte
MLB: World Series-Houston Astros at Philadelphia Phillies Kyle Ross-USA TODAY Sports

J.T. Realmuto and Kyle Schwarber each got some MVP votes last night. Realmuto ended up finishing seventh on the ballot while Schwarber got a lone ninth place vote. This is pretty solid considering all the other really good players in the National League. Seventh feels just about right where Realmuto should be finishing in the vote, noting that he did receive three fifth-place votes in the process. It would be pretty hard for the National League home run leader to not receive anything, but at least someone was kind enough to give Schwarber something.

On to the links.

