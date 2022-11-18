The nontender deadline is gone and the Phillies made some decisions

The deadline to extend a contract for 2023 on arbitration eligible players arrived today. It’s kind of fun that all of the option stuff we’ve had to wait over a month for in the past is suddenly upon us thanks to the World Series run, but here we are! The Phillies had some decisions to make about players that they think can help in 2023 and those decisions are here.

In case you didn’t see, MLB Trade Rumors had put out a list of the players that would be affected by these decisions as well as what their arbitration number might be.

Most of these were relatively easy decisions to make.

The Phillies have agreed to a one-year contract with RHP Sam Coonrod. Additionally, the club has tendered contracts to all five of their remaining arbitration-eligible players: LHP José Alvarado, RHP Seranthony Domínguez, INF Rhys Hoskins, INF Edmundo Sosa & LHP Ranger Suárez. — Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) November 18, 2022

No real surprises. Coonrod was in a little danger, but he’s probably cheap and if he’s not good, cutting him won’t cost much.