 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

The nontender deadline is gone and the Phillies made some decisions

Hello, Rhys’s payday

By Ethan Witte
/ new
MLB: World Series-Houston Astros at Philadelphia Phillies Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

The deadline to extend a contract for 2023 on arbitration eligible players arrived today. It’s kind of fun that all of the option stuff we’ve had to wait over a month for in the past is suddenly upon us thanks to the World Series run, but here we are! The Phillies had some decisions to make about players that they think can help in 2023 and those decisions are here.

In case you didn’t see, MLB Trade Rumors had put out a list of the players that would be affected by these decisions as well as what their arbitration number might be.

Most of these were relatively easy decisions to make.

No real surprises. Coonrod was in a little danger, but he’s probably cheap and if he’s not good, cutting him won’t cost much.

More From The Good Phight

Loading comments...