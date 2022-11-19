Rise and Phight: 11/19/2022

Sam Coonrod might be a surprising player to not only get a contract for 2023, but to also get a 40-man roster spot. However, it isn’t as surprising as you might think.

The team clearly needs reliever depth in order to make it through the entire season. Having someone with as good a stuff as Coonrod has is tough to simply get rid of. Considering that the salary the team agreed to probably isn’t all that extravagant and you have the perfect storm of reasons. If Coonrod is good, the team has an effective middle reliever that can provide solid work at very little cost. He wouldn’t be getting high leverage work, but instead would be counted on in those middle innings when the game needs to be kept close. If Coonrod is bad, he can be released with little consequence to both the bottom line and to the team. They would gain that 40-man spot back and all would be alright with the world.

It’s truly a situation the team cannot lose at.

