Rise and Phight: 11/2/2022

Pretty awesome how the Phillies got their job done last night with old fashioned homework. Figuring out a pitcher’s tells is a time honored tradition in baseball, the kind of “cheating” that teams are encouraged to do. When a team prepares long enough for the opposition, they’re going to figure out some things that they believe can help them. It was pretty clear that they had something last night on Lance McCullers pretty early on before it hit social media, then everyone became an expert in hand placement in pitches. It was refreshing to see, another example of just how much this team enjoys being around each other right now.
On to the links.
Phillies news:
- The tipping of pitches is going to be the story today, but does it really matter? The Phillies won.
- Kevin Long has been a tremendous influence on this team, helping them all adjust along the way.
- It’s a good time when the people outside of Philadelphia see just how weird Kyle Schwarber’s season was.
- J.T. Realmuto, prior to the game last night, won his second Gold Glove award, much deserved as he’s the best catcher in baseball.
- Always love to see former local guys do the whole national media thing and watch this Phillies team.
MLB news:
- In case you were wondering who won all the other Gold Glove awards, here is the list of winners.
- The White Sox have their manager, choosing Pedro Grifol over the field. Interesting as the Royals bench coach didn’t get the Royals job.
- In regards to the sale of the Nationals, MLB has decided to get involved with the local media rights issue that still looms over the team.
- Ooooooohh baby, it’s rumor season. The Mets are in trade discussions with people because they are jealous of the Phillies.
Loading comments...