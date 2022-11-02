Hittin’ Season World Series Game 3 Recap/Reaction podcast!

Two wins away.
After last night’s incredible 7-0 devouring of the Houston Astros in Game 3 of the World Series, the Phillies need just two more wins to take home the franchise’s third title.
On the latest Hittin’ Season, I reacted and recapped last night’s insane dominance of Astros’ starter Lance McCullers, Jr., as well as all other aspects of this remarkable win.
- Castellanos’ catch sets the tone
- Ranger Suarez’ composure
- Bryce Harper gets it started once again
- Was McCullers tipping pitches?
- The bullpen shoves once again.
- Homers are fun
- Quick Game 4 preview
Download the latest episode and come back for a Game 4 recap shortly after the final pitch later tonight!
Loading comments...