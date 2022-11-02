 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
BREAKING: Phillies win 7-0, lead series 2-1

Filed under:

Hittin’ Season World Series Game 3 Recap/Reaction podcast!

Come listen as we react to Game 3’s blowout win!!!

By John Stolnis
/ new
World Series - Houston Astros v Philadelphia Phillies - Game Three Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images

Two wins away.

After last night’s incredible 7-0 devouring of the Houston Astros in Game 3 of the World Series, the Phillies need just two more wins to take home the franchise’s third title.

On the latest Hittin’ Season, I reacted and recapped last night’s insane dominance of Astros’ starter Lance McCullers, Jr., as well as all other aspects of this remarkable win.

  • Castellanos’ catch sets the tone
  • Ranger Suarez’ composure
  • Bryce Harper gets it started once again
  • Was McCullers tipping pitches?
  • The bullpen shoves once again.
  • Homers are fun
  • Quick Game 4 preview

Download the latest episode and come back for a Game 4 recap shortly after the final pitch later tonight!

More From The Good Phight

Loading comments...