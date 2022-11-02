Hittin’ Season World Series Game 3 Recap/Reaction podcast!

Two wins away.

After last night’s incredible 7-0 devouring of the Houston Astros in Game 3 of the World Series, the Phillies need just two more wins to take home the franchise’s third title.

On the latest Hittin’ Season, I reacted and recapped last night’s insane dominance of Astros’ starter Lance McCullers, Jr., as well as all other aspects of this remarkable win.

Castellanos’ catch sets the tone

Ranger Suarez’ composure

Bryce Harper gets it started once again

Was McCullers tipping pitches?

The bullpen shoves once again.

Homers are fun

Quick Game 4 preview

Download the latest episode and come back for a Game 4 recap shortly after the final pitch later tonight!