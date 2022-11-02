Astros 5, Phillies 0: Astros twirl a combined no hitter

Game Four of the 2022 World Series provided the Philadelphia Phillies with a prime opportunity to firmly assert themselves in the driver’s seat. With Aaron Nola set to take the bump, and the Phillies top bullpen arms rested, things seemed to line up as perfect as they could for Rob Thomson.

Opposing the former LSU Tiger was 25-year-old righty Cristian Javier. It was clear from the start of the ball game that Javier had his best stuff.

Both teams were held scoreless through four innings as both pitchers were on point. Aaron Nola worked out of a couple of tough jams, but ultimately looked solid.

The top of the fifth quickly shifted the momentum of the series and put a damper of Game Four. The Astros were able to string together three straight singles to start the inning, loading the bases, and knocking Aaron Nola out of the game.

Rob Thomson opted for José Alvarado with no one out to face Yordan Alvarez. On the first pitch that the southpaw threw, he hit Alvarez.

The HBP would bring home Chas McCormick and break the scoreless tie. Alex Bregman followed that up with the biggest swing of the night, doubling to right, and scoring two Stros.

Alex Bregman comes through with a HUGE 2-run double. #WorldSeries pic.twitter.com/Pa82NrQUys — MLB (@MLB) November 3, 2022

With the score the 3-0 in favor of Houston, Kyle Tucker stepped in with still nobody out. Tucker poked a SAC fly to center scoring Alvarez and adding another run.

Yuli Gurriel added to the hit parade with an RBI single to cap off a five-run inning. Alvarado was eventually able to retire two more Astros, but the damage had been done. 5-0 Houston.

A 5⃣ spot in the 5⃣th!



The @astros are starting to pour it on with the latest run coming via a Yuli Gurriel RBI single. pic.twitter.com/vrIexFviX7 — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) November 3, 2022

On the other hand, Cristian Javier could not be touched. Through six-no-hit-innings, the right-hander walked just two and struck out now.

Armed with a five-run lead, Dusty Baker opted to turn it over to his bullpen, as Javier was already at 97 pitches.

Bryan Abreu entered for the bottom of the seventh, taking the baton and running with it. The flamethrowing righty retired the side in order, keeping the no hit bid alive.

Zach Eflin took over for the top of the eighth inning, looking to build off of the scoreless frames from Andrew Bellatti and David Robertson. He did just that, striking out the side in order.

The next man out of the Astros arm barn, was Rafael Montero for the bottom of the eighth. Montero did his job, retiring the side in order, and keeping the no hitter going.

Onto the ninth we go, where Brad Hand took the bump looking to keep the deficit from growing. Although he allowed a base hit, Hand did not allow a run, working through the meat of the Astro order.

Ryan Pressly was the next man up for Houston, looking to secure the win, and the combined no hitter.

Pressly wore down Brandon Marsh to start things off, striking out the centerfielder swinging. Kyle Schwarber dug in next for the Phillies and was able to work a walk. The first baserunner for the Phils since the third inning.

Rhys Hoskins was the next man to come to the plate with one on and one down. Hoskins did not fare much batter than any of his teammates, flying out to right.

Down to their final out, J.T. Realmuto took his turn and did not last long. Realmuto grounded out to third, as the Astros completed their combined no hitter.

Cristian Javier, Bryan Abreu, Rafael Montero, and Ryan Pressly no hit the Phillies in Game Four of the World Series.

Wow.

Back in action Thursday night with at 8:03pm first pitch at CBP.