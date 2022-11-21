Possible Phillies 2023 Roster

Premise

Dave Dombrowski has said that after passing the luxury tax threshold, there is no stopping the Phils as an organization this offseason. It makes sense to keep spending, mainly because the Phillies got so close to winning the commissioner's trophy.

The Phils' president of baseball operations will likely go after marquee-free agents, given the amount of money that has left the payroll.

The Bryce Harper surgery throws another wrench into the Phillies' plan this offseason, so what will they do?

Spend. Spend. Spend.

Hopefully, this will lead to...

Win. Win. Win.

Catcher

JT Realmuto and Garrett Stubbs: This pick is a no-brainer because he is the BCIB. Also, he probably deserves some MVP voting after his turnaround. Realmuto carried this team to the point of contention when Harper went down. On top of it all, when Harper returned and played hurt, he still helped this 87-win team reach the playoffs and prove they belonged.

Clutch, athletic, and energetic, what more to love about Garrett Stubbs? These are all traits of a fantastic clubhouse and backup catcher to the BCIB. Stubbs did everything and more for the Phillies in 2022. He showed durability and grit to push this team to the proverbial promised land after the firing of Joe Girardi.

JT Realmuto and Other: It is unlikely that the Phillies will move on from Stubbs, given his impact on the team and the culture. If there were to be another catching partner, it could be Donny Sands or Rafael Marchan internally. Or will they go free agent or trade as they did to acquire Stubbs?

Poll Catcher Tandem? Realmuto/Stubbs

First Base

Kyle Schwarber: Many people might be confused why we would turn another outfielder into a first baseman, but to the naysayers, I say, Why not? Schwarber came up as a catcher and even played 26 games as a catcher at the MLB level. Also, Schwarber has played 1B 11 times in his MLB career. Ten of which were in 2021. So, it is not out of the question for him to play first and be defensively better at it than his outfield performance. Since Schwarber is on the other side of 30, playing 1B yields a lower-impact position.

Rhys is hit or miss. He will likely be the Phillies' starting first baseman in 2023, but one can always wonder. Relieving Hoskins as a 1B would free up room in the outfield for an internal or FA solution to reinforce this potent lineup.

Rhys Hoskins: It is possible the Phillies could move on from the veteran first baseman, but it might be too soon to tell. Hoskins' defensive woes and streaky homerun jolts of lightning have blessed Phillies Phandom since 2017. As streaky and defensively tragic Hoskins can be, he has served as one of the most clutch hitters on this ball club. This season he played 156/162 games which shows excellent durability and competitiveness. Hoskin's motivation to win and to work out of every slump makes him a genuinely admirable player, so it would come as no one's surprise if he stayed. He could even receive an extension at the end of the 2023 season.

Darick Hall: The young slugger played 41 games in Bryce Harper's absence as a DH/1B. Hall batted .250 with 9 HR and 16 RBIs in the clean-up spot more often than not. Not too shabby for a rookie. In 31/41 games played this season, he was at first base. Hall has a 1.000 FP% in 39 Innings of play. This performance could indicate a possible move in the future to the rookie first baseman if Hoskins is moved and they want Schwarber to remain in the outfield or transition to permanent DH.

Other: A few names could pique the Phillies' interest. Former MVP Jose Abreu and Josh Bell could headline the Phillies' 1B free agent options. Both would provide great fielding and hitting ability that would be more consistent daily in the field and at the plate.

Poll 2023 First Base? Rhys Hoskins

Kyle Schwarber

Darick Hall

Second Base

Bryson Stott: The rookie third baseman/shortstop that rose to the occasion when reinstated to the majors. The Las Vegas native provided a decent sample size for the organization and Phans alike. Batting .234 with 10 HR and 49 RBIs is not bad for the guy who took over as starting shortstop for the inevitable release of Didi Gregorius. All in all, he performed admirably in his first year at the majors. Hopefully, he builds off his softer showing this year with a move to second base. Stott's arm strength and mobility would suit him well as the future second baseman of the Phils.

Who knows? Maybe the comfort level at second will provide him some security to work with Kevin Long. Stott's growth as the perennial major leaguer will benefit him offensively and defensively to take over for Jean Segura.

Other: Realistically, no one externally would take over this spot from Stott come next season. The only way Stott doesn't start here is if he is injured. Expect Edmundo Sosa or Nick Maton to take over in case of emergency.

Poll Second Base? Bryson Stott

Nick Maton

FA/Trade

Third Base

Alec Bohm: The young third baseman returned to form in his third major league season. After a slumping season in 2021 with a demotion, and he was relieved of third base early on in 2022 by Stott. Then building momentum, Bohm achieved a disastrous three-error night where he had some choice words for the city, but he used it as a growth experience.

His teammates rallied around him and he took ownership and worked. He made significant strides defensively and offensively to reclaim the hot corner. At this juncture, Alec Bohm is this team's third baseman. He would only move from third if Rhys leaves and they put Bohm at first base.

Other: There are other options at third base if Bohm were injured, traded, or moved to first base. Internally, Sosa has been rather adept at third base, especially in 2022; it is not the safest bet or the best bat to have in the lineup consistently. It can be said that with more at-bats, consistency will come, and Sosa might get that opportunity.

Poll Third Base? Alec Bohm

FA/Trade

Shortstop

Trea Turner: With the departure of Jean Segura from second base, Bryson Stott will logically move to second base. This move provides the future debut of a free-agent Phillies shortstop.

This might take the form of Trea Turner. Turner has built an incredible career with the Washington Nationals and Los Angeles Dodgers. The championship-level mindset and competitive nature would fit seamlessly with this team. Bryce and Trea being friends and Bryce admitting his favorite player to watch right now are Turner sounds eerily familiar.

Bryce said the same thing about Realmuto during his contract year, and look what happened. The Turner/Harper connection might be more substantial than people realize. The other bonus is that he wants to be on the East Coast, and Philly can provide him with four seasons without a doubt.

Defensively, Turner is second to none. He has two All-Star trips under his belt, a World Series, and Silver Slugger showing he can do it on both sides of the ball.

Xander Bogaerts: Bogey, or X as the fans fondly call him, is an elite shortstop that would reinforce the lineup. Bogaerts is a 5-time Silver Slugger, 4-time All-Star, and 2-time World Series Champion.

It is an incredible resume. He also did that while Dave Dombrowski was steering the ship. So, the Dombrowski connection might lead to a reunion. However, the fielding metrics on Xander Bogaerts are not too hot. The Phillies could afford to go after Turner, Correa, and Swanson, who are more balanced.

Carlos Correa: Correa would be an incredible defensive upgrade up the middle for the Phillies. His desire to win and championship caliber arsenal in the field and with a bat is second to none. Correa fits perfectly with the Phightins.

His resume includes ROY, 2x All-Star, World Series Championship, a Gold Glove, and a Platinum Glove. This is the ideal choice for a shortstop for the 2023 Philadelphia Phillies. His health does give him some drawbacks, but the competitive nature would be an injection flare this ball club needs.

Dansby Swanson: The All-Star Georgia native with a World Series and Gold Glove would be an incredible addition to the Phightins. He performed very well in his contract year, but is that all he will offer to get a payday? Or will he rise to the occasion?

The other factor that may be working against the Phils signing Swanson would be his fiance, USWNT member, and Chicago Red Stars forward Mallory Pugh. Pugh and Swanson have not had the opportunity to play in the same city since they began their professional careers. Swanson might make a trek to Chicago in free agency. The question is, will he go Cubs or White Sox?

Other: Theoretically, if the Phillies do not sign any of these more significant options, then Stott could remain at shortstop. It is also possible that Jean Segura is resigned or Nick Maton or Edmundo Sosa will step up to fill those roles internally.

Poll 2023 Phillies Shortstop will be? Trea Turner

Xander Bogaerts

Carlos Correa

Dansby Swanson

Bryson Stott

Edmundo Sosa

Left Field

Masataka Yoshida: The Harper-loving NPB player who is arguably one of the best hitters in Japan could make a break for the States. Yoshida has hit upwards of .320 or higher in the NPB since 2018, with at least 20+ HR every season. This is precisely the guy the Phillies need to sign for multiple reasons.

He is the biggest Harper Phan. He plays both corner outfield positions at an elite level. He would be an incredible addition to a lineup that needs higher contact numbers.

Masataka Yoshida needs to be a priority for Dave Dombrowski to ensure consistency within a lineup that falls into slumps too often. With Harper likely out till at least June or July 2023, He will need to sure up this roster with the right talent.

Kyle Schwarber: If Yoshida is not signed, Schwarber will remain in Left Field. There is nothing wrong with that, but getting a better glove and arm out there would be integral to this team. Schwarber needs to continue hitting dingers at an alarming rate, and the DH spot is the ideal spot for him, given Harper's impending absence.

Matt Vierling: Vierling had a breakout year in 2021 but slumped a little, given the at-bats in 2022. The Missouri native has carved out a nice little outfield platoon spot with the Phillies and provided stability and a clutch bat when needed. Defensively, Vierling has done well; however, he could look to improve offensively.

Strangely enough, Vierling had some of the hardest-hit balls on the Phillies roster in '22 and had a high rate of line drives hit then caught this season. If he can iron out those hits, his average will climb.

Poll Left Fielder? Masataka Yoshida

Kyle Schwarber

Matt Vierling

Center Field

Brandon Marsh: When the Phillies traded for Brandon Marsh, they invested in their future at Center Field. He has made significant offensive strides and is not too bad defensively. From a starting perspective, he is a considerable upgrade from Roman Quinn, Odubel Herrera, and even Matt Vierling.

Marsh is your starting CF next season. They may move on from him, but it is doubtful that Dombrowski would trade for someone with as much team control just to let him go. Then again, Seattle moved on from Kyle Lewis quickly after his injury ridden 2021 and 2022 seasons. Overall, Brandon Marsh will be your guy come 2023. It will be exciting to see how much he develops under the tutelage of Kevin Long.

Matt Vierling: Vierling will probably platoon if need be, but it is unlikely that he would be utilized in any other role outside of utility.

Cody Bellinger: With the Dodgers not extending a contract to Cody Bellinger, the former MVP is on the market. Defensively Bellinger is an incredible outfielder, but offensively he has not been able to reclaim his success from 2019. He has steadily declined over the last three years, and it is unlikely that Kevin Long could do what the Dodgers could not.

There is no question the Dodgers can develop talent like no other, but Bellinger might turn into the new Chris Davis. Three years mired in injury and inconsistency can do that to a person, and it will be up to the Phillies if they feel he is worth the investment. Between Bellinger and Yoshida, the Orix Buffalo of the NPB is a surer bet than the former MVP at this stage.

Poll Center Field? Brandon Marsh

Matt Vierling

Cody Bellinger

Right Field

Bryce Harper: The need for the two-time NL MVP back in right field or at least as a DH is imperative. The inevitable surgery has put the Phillies in a predicament with entering the 2023 season. Ideally, Harper is the best person for the job, but realistically, it will probably be Nicholas Castellanos.

Nick Castellanos: Castellanos had a rough start to his tenure as a Philadelphia Phillie. However, this is part of the course for the former All-Star and Silver Slugger. He was signed to hit homers and rack up significant RBIs. Unfortunately, this season did not go that way for the Phillies. On the other hand, Castellanos is known to have a bad first year in a new place and a stellar second season. For Philadelphia's sake, let's hope Castellanos gets back on track next season. If not, they might trade him.

Other: If Yoshida or Bellinger are signed, they could fill this role. But the Hot Stove will tell soon enough. Is there someone else that could take over for Bryce during the injury? Let us know in the comments.

Poll Right Fielder? Nicholas Castellanos

Cody Bellinger

Masataka Yoshida

Designated Hitter

Will be some rotation of Schwarber, Castellanos, and Harper.

Poll DH? Bryce Harper

Kyle Schwarber

Nicholas Castellanos

Starting Rotation

Zack Wheeler: Signed through the 2024 Season. No Brainer that he will be in your rotation.

Aaron Nola: Signed for the 2023 Season. Also, a no-brainer.

Ranger Suarez: No Brainer, in his first year of arbitration. Under team control through 2025.

Carlos Rodon: Signing Rodon would be the ideal addition to the Philly starting rotation to ensure consistency and rest. He is a back-to-back All-Star pitcher who is the best SP on the market.

The Phillies can sign Rodon to a 4-5 year contract, giving them flexibility for the future. The Phillies can be set up for now and the future. Will they sign Rodon? It is up in the air. If Dombrowski plans to have a couple of youngsters take over, this rotation will look a lot different.

Bailey Falter: Unfortunately, Falter faltered in his one start in the playoffs. Thankfully, the Phillies came back to win that game to erase being yanked in the first inning.

This season Falter went 6-3 with a 3.86 ERA in 16 GS. Will he lower his ERA and increase consistency if given another 16 for an entire season? Only an opportunity, if earned, will tell.

Andrew Painter/Mick Abel/Griff McGarry: When Dave Dombrowski said there is a space in the MLB rotation for one of the young starters that include these three. Also, it includes Falter and Christopher Sanchez.

Painter, Abel, and McGarry all show promise, but they might need another full year at the higher levels before they make their MLB debuts. Painter is easily the most dominant out of the three and would likely be the one to snag the spot. In any event, Spring Training for these younger guys will be indicative of MLB readiness.

Kodai Senga: Senga is the top arm out of Japan that is available to MLB teams. He is garnering a lot of interest from every team, but it would be interesting to see if the Phils can snag both Senga and Yoshida in the same off-season to reinforce their roster.

Senga has led the NPB in SO, ERA, and Win % in the last few years. He would be an ideal 2-3 guy to reinforce this rotation, and then adding Painter, Abel, or Falter would be incredible to see develop in 2023.

Trade: The last option would be getting a starter through an exchange. Will the Phillies trade for an MLB-ready starter? Let us know in the polls and the comments down below.

Poll Outside of Wheeler, Nola, and Suarez, Who will round out the rotation? Rodon/Senga and Falter

Rodon/Senga and Sanchez

Rodon/Senga and Painter/Abel/McGarry

Rodon and Senga

Bullpen

Andrew Bellatti: At least he earned a return and did well this past season.

Sam Coonrod: Hurt the entire season and rushed back to show too soon. Maybe the offseason will get him ready for next season.

Conor Brogdon: The youngster has a lot to prove still. He will need to strengthen himself to keep velocity up and accuracy. Next year will be his make-or-break year.

Seranthony Dominguez: Seranthony made his triumphant full-season return for the Phightins. He needs to be given the closing role permanently—no more closing by the committee.

Jose Alverado: Alverado made a remarkable turnaround in the second half of the season. He was very impactful in the playoffs; just some questionable managerial decisions in certain situations did not pan out in Jose's favor. He will be the ideal setup man come next season.

Nick Nelson: Nelson had his best season in the majors. His stats will improve if he gets utilized as a Middle Reliever and just for one inning. All in all, Nelson cannot be overly extended to get the most out of him.

Cristopher Sanchez: The young starter/long reliever did not pan out incredibly well in 2022. Like Nelson, if Sanchez is sequestered to one inning only, he will make a massive impact as a southpaw out of the Bullpen. He would quickly and effectively replace Brad Hand's role as a middle reliever.

*Possibly, One of the Young Starters comes out of the Bullpen.

Poll What FA additions will be made to the Bullpen? Taylor Rogers

Corey Knebel

Craig Kimbrel

Kenley Jansen

Trevor Rosenthal

Scott Oberg

Alex Reyes

Other

2023 Phillies Starting 26-man Opening Day Roster

Catcher: JT Realmuto, Garrett Stubbs

First Base: Rhys Hoskins/Kyle Schwarber

Second Base: Bryson Stott

Third Base: Alec Bohm

Shortstop: Trea Turner

Left Field: Masataka Yoshida/Kyle Schwarber

Center Field: Brandon Marsh

Right Field: Nicholas Castellanos

Utility: Nick Maton, Edmundo Sosa, Matt Vierling

Starting Rotation: Zack Wheeler, Aaron Nola, Ranger Suarez, Carlos Rodon, and Bailey Falter.

Bullpen: Seranthony Dominguez, Jose Alvarado, Andrew Bellatti, Sam Coonrod, Nick Nelson, Cristopher Sanchez, Conor Brogdon, and Taylor Rogers.

*Harper will be on the IL rehabbing post-surgery.

This is a fantasy evaluation, given the stats, motivations, and data.

Semi-realistic, but you decide your perfect roster and lineups in the comments!