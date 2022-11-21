 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Rise and Phight: 11/21/2022

Slow news week inbound

By Ethan Witte
/ new
MLB: NLDS-San Diego Padres at Los Angeles Dodgers Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

What is the slowest news week of the year for baseball? Some might say it’s now, the week of Thanksgiving, some might say it’s just before Christmas. Either way, it’s no fun and I, for one, would like some Phillies news.

Please and thank you.

On to the links.

Phillies news:

MLB news:

More From The Good Phight

Loading comments...