Rise and Phight: 11/22/2022

This isn’t being reported anywhere, but what if the market for Brandon Nimmo drops like a stone? Right now, most suggestions are that he’s going for somewhere in the 5/$80-$100 million range, but what if he drops even further? What if someone looks at his game and isn’t all that impressed? Should the Phillies even consider him? I know they just traded for Brandon Marsh, but Nimmo would be an upgrade and give them some solid on base ability at the top of the lineup as well as good defense in center field. Marsh could be put on the market as a cheaper alternative to Nimmo, but this is just me thinking out loud.

Not really advocating for it, just wondering.

