Rise and Phight: 11/22/2022

This isn’t being reported anywhere, but what if the market for Brandon Nimmo drops like a stone? Right now, most suggestions are that he’s going for somewhere in the 5/$80-$100 million range, but what if he drops even further? What if someone looks at his game and isn’t all that impressed? Should the Phillies even consider him? I know they just traded for Brandon Marsh, but Nimmo would be an upgrade and give them some solid on base ability at the top of the lineup as well as good defense in center field. Marsh could be put on the market as a cheaper alternative to Nimmo, but this is just me thinking out loud.
Not really advocating for it, just wondering.
On to the links.
Phillies news:
- I’m a big fan of the series MLB Trade Rumors does about each team and yesterday was the Phillies’ turn.
- There are a lot of key dates coming up on the team’s calendar, so here’s a handy guide to remembering them all.
- Since shortstop is going to be the focus of the offseason, here is an in depth look at Trea Turner.
MLB news:
- It appears that Aaron Judge will be spending his Thanksgiving holiday in San Francisco being wooed.
- Jim Bowden takes a look at some trade scenarios and how they might work/not work for each team involved.
- Maybe AssCab should go take a seat for a while.
- Here is a guess about how banning the infield shift will affect the game next season, but until we see it in action, it’ll all be a big guessing game.
