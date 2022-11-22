Could the Phillies get a top shortstop and elite starter?

It seems unreasonable to think Dave Dombrowski and the Phillies front office would be willing to grab one of the four elite shortstops on the free agent market and splurge for a top-of-the-line starting pitcher.

Xander Bogaerts and Justin Verlander? Together?

For sure, it would be big bucks and the willingness to commit years and dollars to players who may not be worth their price tags at the end of them. But when you’re a team that fell two wins short of a world championship, can we really say for sure John Middleton won’t greenlight Dombrowski to do whatever needs to be done to put the best team on the field in 2023?

Think about it. Aaron Nola and Rhys Hoskins are under contract for one more season. Zack Wheeler has two years left. Who knows how much of their primes J.T. Realmuto, Bryce Harper, Nick Castellanos and Kyle Schwarber have left?

The iron is hot. Maybe the Phillies truly will strike it.

