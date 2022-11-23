Rise and Phight: 11/23/2022

Rumors are fun and all, but I’m just about ready for moves to happen in baseball. Last year, we were spoiled with the frenetic pace of transactions that happened right before the lockout began. Now, we have to go back to the old ways of doing things, where we listen to the Winter Meetings, hoping something will happen, then a few more weeks of negotiations being drawn out.
Just make something happen already. We all want to talk about it.
On to the links.
Phillies news:
- The biggest news of the day was that the Phillies kept Dave Dombrowski around for a few more years.
- The most surprising news is the revelation that Rob Thomson was going to retire after 2022. Guess those plans are off.
- The rotation is going to need some help, so here are some down the depth chart names they can consider.
MLB news:
- Making the playoffs comes not just with a personal reward. There are also some financial perks that come with it.
- Now that the major awards have been handed out, can’t forget about the second tier ones, like Comeback Player of the Year.
**We’re taking Thanksgiving Day off, but we’ll be back on Friday with your daily links.**
