Rise and Phight: 11/24/2022

I hadn’t intended on posting today, but you are all so nice, I did.
For you readers, I am thankful. You have made this season a memorable one and though the team didn’t realize their final goal of winning the World Series, the season was still a successful one. There is always lots of good discussion happening here, discussion that we do read often even if we don’t comment as much. This is, what I like to think, the best, most intelligent Phillies community that exists on the blogosphere/Internet/etc., so for that, I do thank you.
Enjoy your day, however you choose to spend it.
On to the links.
Phillies news:
- Bryce Harper’s surgery was yesterday, so in the near future the team should know how they can proceed with their offseason plans.
- Continuing their look at different shortstop options, the critical eye now to turns to Dansby Swanson.
- And since I missed the one before that, here’s the in depth look at Xander Bogaerts (who I think should be the choice).
MLB news:
- We can all relax now. MLB has cleared both the Yankees and Mets of possible collusion over Aaron Judge.
- The potential for a Yankees-Blue Jays rivalry grew just a little bit more thanks to some comments from Alek Manoah.
- No, it doesn’t.
- Hunter Renfroe was traded to the Angels for a package of relief prospects. Not much of a haul, but a decent upgrade for Los Angeles.
