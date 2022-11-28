Rise and Phight: 11/28/2022

Welcome back from your long weekend.
Of course you’re going to try to start eating healthy now. You’ll try, then you’ll see those leftovers calling your name each time you open the fridge.
Well, instead, let’s feast on some daily links!
On to the links.
Phillies news:
- According to the report, the Phillies tried to orchestrate a three way deal that would have landed them Marco Gonzales.
- The best way to get production during Bryce Harper’s absence is to land one of the shortstops.
- Who should be the designated hitter while Harper is out?
- Those who want to trade Rhys Hoskins? Well it looks like you have your blueprint for a return (hint: it ain’t much).
MLB news:
- You know what? Let’s talk some crazy trade ideas. Here are some of them.
- Mike Clevinger is going to be on a new team in 2023, signing a one year deal with the White Sox.
- Carlos Santana is heading to Pittsburgh. Voluntarily. Hope they don’t like Fortnite there.
- You want some rumors? How about the Twins eyeing Carlos Rodon? Or the Mets discussing Adam Ottavino?
