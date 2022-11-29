Rise and Phight: 11/29/2022

More slow news days, which isn’t helped by the lack of rumors surrounding the team.
They have always been pretty airtight when it comes to their choices of pursuit, even with a new regime in charge. You don’t hear much about them unless it’s just before a move happens. Bryce Harper was the exception since his free agency was one to truly behold, but otherwise it’s always been pretty quiet.
We usually just follow this rule: unless Salisbury talks about it, don’t put much stock in it.
Phillies news:
- Fangraphs took their turn yesterday exploring the situation in the outfield now that Bryce Harper is out for a while.
- Guess who gets the top spot on this list of teams most likely to sign Xander Bogaerts?
- It’s officially prospect season! Baseball Prospectus kicks us off with their top ten list plus several others that are interesting.
MLB news:
- Miguel Cabrera made official what we all knew was coming: he’s going to retire after the 2023 season.
- A sad, yet ultimately uplifting story involving Jason Grimsley. Glad he has gotten his life back in order.
- Jose Abreu has found a new team, signing with the Houston Astros for three years and a reported $20 million per.
