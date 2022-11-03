Rise and Phight: 11/3/2022

Are we really doing this again with Aaron Nola?
The reaction to Nola’s start last night was pretty much what you’d expect given the team was losing. Anger and disappointment reigned over his mentions, people talking about the “same old Nola” yet again.
We’ll probably get into this again later on, but...no. Aaron Nola was not the issue last night. Maybe getting a hit should have been the strategy?
On to the links.
Phillies news:
- Kind of funny that these are written the same day they get no-hit, but that’s all part of the Phillies experience right?
- As much as they don’t want it to be, the pressure shifts to Philadelphia tonight following the no-hitter.
- It’s possible that the Phillies have undergone the greatest team makeover in MLB history.
- The family of Corey Phelan, the Phillies prospect who lost his battle with cancer, attended game four in his honor.
MLB news:
- The Super Two cutoff has been announced. There will be some team dramatically affected by this news.
- Entering this offseason, what is the top need for each team that needs to be addressed from the outside?
- MLB’s revenue stream is just fine and dandy, thank you very much.
- Looks like that ABS system, for challenges at least, could be arriving very quickly in MLB, as soon as next season.
- One of the more attractive relievers on the market turned down his option and will be a free agent this offseason.
