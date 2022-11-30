Rise and Phight: 11/30/2022

Remember last offseason when there were rumblings of the Rays making a substantial offer to Freddie Freeman? Ludicrous, we all thought (probably) based off of what we have seen from the team and how they have operated in the past.

Now, it seems that same spending desire has carried over to this offseason as well as they have been mentioned as sniffing around Jacob deGrom. Imagine deGrom on a team that develops pitching like Tampa Bay does. It would have to be some kind of crazy money, short term deal, but that’s what’s been predicted deGrom will get anyway this offseason.

I just thought that was interesting.

On to the links.

Lots of people like to rank what the Phillies need to do this offseason. Do you agree with this one?

If you want to believe Dave Dombrowski, the surgery for Bryce Harper does not alter their offseason plans.

MLB news: