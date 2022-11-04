 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Rise and Phight: 11/4/2022

Let’s all take a break

By Ethan Witte
MLB: World Series-Houston Astros at Philadelphia Phillies Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

We all need a break here.

These games have been an emotional rollercoaster, from the highs of pummeling Lance McCullers to the lows of being no-hit to coming up inches short last night, we all just need to breathe. The late nights have us seeing things. So maybe tonight, go to bed early. Read a book. Watch a show. Take a night off because Saturday (and maybe Sunday) are going to be some extra.

On to the links.

