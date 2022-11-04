Rise and Phight: 11/4/2022

We all need a break here.
These games have been an emotional rollercoaster, from the highs of pummeling Lance McCullers to the lows of being no-hit to coming up inches short last night, we all just need to breathe. The late nights have us seeing things. So maybe tonight, go to bed early. Read a book. Watch a show. Take a night off because Saturday (and maybe Sunday) are going to be some extra.
On to the links.
Phillies news:
- They might be in a bad spot right now, but the team still believes they can win as they head to Houston.
- Even if they gave everything they had, the Phillies still need to find a little bit more against the Astros.
- The bats have been too quiet for too long, and it’s time for them to get going.
- You and I might not be too confident in Zack Wheeler, but there is one player on the Phillies who knows he’ll be fine on Saturday.
MLB news:
- Looks like of all their free agents this offseason, the Mets are focused in on making sure they keep two.
- We all love the Umpire Scorecards account, but here is a story about the kid who runs the whole thing.
- Some notes about this offseason, including the Braves’ latest attempt at keeping Dansby Swanson.
Loading comments...