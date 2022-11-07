2022 season in review

Your one stop shop for all things Phillies as we review this successful (?) season

2022 is over and now we will look back. There have been many different things that happened along the way. Some good, some bad. Some euphoric, some groan inducing. In the end, there were a bunch of people that helped the team get to the World Series and we’re going to review it.

All of it.

There will be looks back at games that defined the season. Moments that set them on their path to a National League crown. Players you remember (Bryce Harper!), players you don’t (Bubby Rossman?). We’re going to cover each one through thick and thin.

So stop back here and relive what was a gloriously weird season.