Rise and Phight: 11/7/2022

Pain.

By Ethan Witte
MLB: World Series-Philadelphia Phillies at Houston Astros Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Does it still sting?

Sure. Getting this close to a championship, even one as unexpected as this, makes one want it all the more. You never want to get to the prize and have it suddenly yanked away from you. It just feels cruel.

But as we get started on this offseason adventure, it’s important to remember: this was still a hugely successful season. Most of us simply wanted to make the playoffs, all the extras just gravy. Now that a flag will fly in Citizens Bank Park next season, it has to be considered a great way to spend 30 days.

Except these last four.

On to the links.

