Rise and Phight: 11/8/2022

Rob Thomson was not among the three finalists for the manager of the year award and I think that’s just fine.

Buck Showalter and Brian Snitker were always going to be the two guys “battling” it out for the award, but many thought that Thomson deserved to at least in the top three. Putting Thomson in means taking Roberts out and that would be pretty difficult considering Roberts led the team to 111 wins on the season. The players know what’s up and probably would have had Thomson voted in had they had a say, but they didn’t and here we are. It’s not the end of the world, but it would have been nice to see Thomson get some recognition for what he was able to do in Philadelphia.

