Rise and Phight: 11/8/2022

Rob Thomson was not among the three finalists for the manager of the year award and I think that’s just fine.
Buck Showalter and Brian Snitker were always going to be the two guys “battling” it out for the award, but many thought that Thomson deserved to at least in the top three. Putting Thomson in means taking Roberts out and that would be pretty difficult considering Roberts led the team to 111 wins on the season. The players know what’s up and probably would have had Thomson voted in had they had a say, but they didn’t and here we are. It’s not the end of the world, but it would have been nice to see Thomson get some recognition for what he was able to do in Philadelphia.
On to the links.
Phillies news:
- The offseason is here and The Athletic has your primer for all you need to know about the potential moves coming your way.
- ESPN has a look at several questions headed the club’s way, including what to do, if anything, with Alec Bohm at third base.
- It is possible that the team could shift Bryson Stott to second base as a way to make room for a stud shortstop.
MLB news:
- The odds for the first draft lottery are here, even if we still won’t know the lottery for another month.
- Shohei Ohtani will not be traded, his GM in Los Angeles says (but here are nine teams that could offer something for him!)
- The top 50 free agents, at least according to Fangraphs and what they are projected to receive on the market.
