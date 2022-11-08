Jean Segura has his option declined, is a free agent

As we pretty much all expected, Jean Segura had his $17 million contract option for 2023 declined by the team and he is now a free agent.

The Phillies have exercised the club option on RHP Aaron Nola for the 2023 season. Additionally, the Phillies have declined the club option on INF Jean Segura. Finally, RHP Zach Eflin declined his side of the mutual option and is now a free agent. — Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) November 8, 2022

This was no surprise to anyone who has followed the club lately. Even with the World Series run allowing them a bit more flexibility to spend, this was an option that almost had to be declined to make sure the team had some options on the table. With Bryson Stott emerging a legitimate major leaguer able to handle both second base and shortstop, the team didn’t feel it needed to be wedded to Segura on the roster, therefore will look to utilize that money somewhere else.

Segura has been vocal about his desire to stay in Philadelphia, but it has been pretty apparent that the team is looking to upgrade its offense in the infield, probably looking at shortstop to do so. That would probably push Segura out of a starting job, something he will be seeking on the open market. What would be interesting is if he were to accept a bench job with the team, though as the probably best second baseman available, that is unlikely unless his market were to crash.

It’s sad when key members of the organization are moved on from so quickly after a postseason run like this, but business has to continue.

At least we’ll always have James Cigarettes.