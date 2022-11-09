2022 player report card: Tyler Cyr

Sometimes, even really good teams need some depth.

Injuries are always a part of the team’s season, no matter how good. Even the Houston Astros had to get through the year with some injuries, though they had more than enough above replacement level depth to withstand it, something a team like the Minnesota Twins cannot say. The Phillies faced days where they simply needed someone to give them an inning or two and Tyler Cyr was one of those guys.

Do you remember his outing? Because I do not.

Honestly, Cyr was pretty good in the minor leagues for the Phillies, striking out a touch under 25% of the batters he faced in the minors, but he was a little wild (12.1 BB%). He was a really good example of the team keeping a few spots at the bottom of the roster stocked with players that were just good enough to get a look at the major league level, but not good enough that they would regret losing him to another team should he be claimed by another team once he came up on the 40-man chopping block. That’s something the Matt Klentak regime struggled with. Smart teams look to have a player like Cyr come up and maybe they’ll get lightning in a bottle. If they don’t, move on and try the next guy. I’m sure Cyr is a nice guy, but he never stood a chance to stick with this team.

2022 stats: 1 G, 1⁄ 3 IP, 2 H, 1 R (1 ER), 1 HR, 0 BB, 0 K, 27.00 ERA (42.11 FIP), -0.1 bWAR

The Good

He got Francisco Lindor to fly out :)

The Bad

He gave up a home run to Brandon Nimmo :(

The Future

He’s gone right? Right. Designated for assignment in August, Cyr was claimed by the Athletics and actually got into some games.

He actually looked not bad.

He’ll probably never be heard from again.