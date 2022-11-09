Rise and Phight: 11/9/2022

John Stolnis had a great piece yesterday that gave us the ten best moments of the postseason and it makes me think. We won’t be forgetting this team any time soon because the parallels to 1993 are incredibly strong. I don’t think they’ll have the flash in the pan-esqueness of that team, I think this one is much better suited for success long-term. But just seeing how much they loved just being around each other, sitting and drinking beer even after losing game six of the World Series, well, the vibes are pretty strong.
On to the links.
Phillies news:
- Well, as thrilling as we might have found some of the games, apparently most people didn’t find it as exciting.
- With Jean Segura being moved on from, the team is position to make a big splash in the shortstop market.
- This is interesting. The three best (and worst) moves of the Phillies’ postseason, most of which you’ll agree with I think.
MLB news:
- Each team has three big needs that they need to address, this according to The Athletic’s Jim Bowden.
- Chris Antonetti was voted executive of the year for....promoting players from his organization?
- Dusty Baker is coming back to Houston in 2023, but the same cannot be guaranteed for their general manager.
- Finally, this isn’t earth shattering news, but it is former Phillie news. Luke Williams has been claimed by the Dodgers, which means laying $1 on his MVP candidacy just got better odds.
