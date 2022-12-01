Rise and Phight: 12/1/2022

Hard to believe it’s already December. Gone are the days of having to wait so long for the winter meetings since the Phillies were done so close to them in relation to past seasons. If the hot stove feels slow now, just imagine the Phillies not making the playoffs. Not only would we still be gnashing our teeth over that, we’d have to wait doubly long for the improvements necessary.

On to the links.

Phillies news:

MLB news: