Rise and Phight: 12/10/2022

Phillies news:
- You’re going to see this a lot, but here is one person’s first shot at projecting the initial roster.
- Cole Hamels apparently still wants to pitch. Cole...buddy...it’s over. Go out with grace, man.
- Many are excited about the prospect of a teenager being the Phillies’ #5 starter. At least one guy has done it before with Dave Dombrowski.
MLB news:
- We’re all laughing at the Padres for missing on Turner and Aaron Judge, but they never actually made an offer....just an idea of one.
- The Mets may not be done yet, even after a $322 million payroll. They’re targeting another big pitcher.
- Already this offseason, teams have spent more than $2 billion on players and it doesn’t look like it’s stopping.
- Where the heck is Carlos Correa going to end up? These writers discuss the best remaining fits.
