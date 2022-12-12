Rise and Phight: 12/12/2022

Last week at this time, we were all waiting for the first few nuggets of news to come out of the Winter Meetings. Sitting a week later, it seems so strange how much activity there was within the span of a few days.
Nothing will beat last year’s meetings, which had a flurry of deals trying to get done before the lockout was put in place, but this one was quite exciting in its own right. The only thing with a team like the Phillies: they’re probably mostly done all of their offseason shopping as far as big moves to get excited about.
On to the links.
Phillies news:
- Well, well, well, you’ll never guess who was the one that really pushed the Trea Turner signing over the endline.
- A nice little write-up from a former TGPer about Matt Strahm might be the next project Caleb Cotham takes on.
MLB news:
- Remember that big fight about paying pre-arb players during the lockout? Those payments went out and Dylan Cease is a happy man because of it.
- Just because Steve Cohen is spending money doesn’t make it a bad way to win. It’s literally what all owners should be doing.
- The Nationals made a move! (spoiler: it isn’t that exciting)
