Rise and Phight: 12/12/2022

Last week at this time, we were all waiting for the first few nuggets of news to come out of the Winter Meetings. Sitting a week later, it seems so strange how much activity there was within the span of a few days.

Nothing will beat last year’s meetings, which had a flurry of deals trying to get done before the lockout was put in place, but this one was quite exciting in its own right. The only thing with a team like the Phillies: they’re probably mostly done all of their offseason shopping as far as big moves to get excited about.

On to the links.

Phillies news:

MLB news: