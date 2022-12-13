Rise and Phight: 12/13/2022

Chris Bassitt signed a deal last night, one that might have been more palatable, or even preferable, to the one the Phillies signed Taijuan Walker to. Philadelphia might have been interested in Bassitt at one point, but once the qualifying offer was attached to his name, all notions of his coming to Philadelphia were gone. The team was pretty clear that they really only wanted to lose draft picks and international money for one player, not two. They chose (wisely) to use that on Trea Turner.

However, maybe you preferred what the Blue Jays gave Bassitt to what the Phillies gave Walker. Were that true, I’d ask this. Would you rather have:

A) Walker on his deal + Turner/Bryson Stott as your SS/2B combination, or

B) Bassitt on his deal + Stott/Jean Segura as your SS/2B combination

Those would likely be the choices the team would have had seeing as how there really aren’t that many infield upgrades that aren’t attached to a qualifying offer.

So, which would you rather have?

On to the links.

