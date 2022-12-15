 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Rise and Phight: 12/15/2022

Where is that other move the team should be doing?

By Ethan Witte
/ new
World Series - Houston Astros v Philadelphia Phillies - Game Five Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images

The one thing about all the shopping the Phillies did at the Winter Meetings is that they’re kind of done with the big, splashy moves that quickens the pulse. We all know that divisions are won more on what you do at the bottom of the 40-man roster, so you’ll still see some shuffling around...

...but I want another big move. Feed me a rumor that the Phillies are looking at Liam Hendriks or someone of that ilk. Talk to me about how they’re going to forgo the draft picks for Carlos Rodon. This is what I want.

On to the links.

Phillies news:

MLB news:

More From The Good Phight

Loading comments...