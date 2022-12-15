Rise and Phight: 12/15/2022

The one thing about all the shopping the Phillies did at the Winter Meetings is that they’re kind of done with the big, splashy moves that quickens the pulse. We all know that divisions are won more on what you do at the bottom of the 40-man roster, so you’ll still see some shuffling around...
...but I want another big move. Feed me a rumor that the Phillies are looking at Liam Hendriks or someone of that ilk. Talk to me about how they’re going to forgo the draft picks for Carlos Rodon. This is what I want.
On to the links.
Phillies news:
- An interesting question: who has the better starting pitching rotation - the Mets or the Phillies?
- With free agency, the floor on this team has been raised. The ceiling will depend on three players.
MLB news:
- Noah Syndergaard has agreed to another one-year deal, this time with the Dodgers, for $13 million.
- From yesterday, but you already knew this. Carlos Correa has found his forever home, agreeing to a massive 13 year, $350 million deal with the Giants.
- What’s this, a mock draft? This early? Is that even allowed? Of course it is!
- The Dodgers also completed a deal yesterday, acquiring J.P. Feyereisen from the Rays.
Loading comments...