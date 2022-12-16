Rise and Phight: 12/16/2022

We should try and have a good weekend. That’s all I got.
On to the links.
Phillies news:
- The Phillies haven’t produced a lot of hitters from their minor league system lately. They hope to change that with new leadership.
- For the Phillies, there are winners and losers on the team for the offseason thus far. Here is a guess at who they are.
- The time is now for the Phillies to re-sign Aaron Nola (they aren’t wrong).
MLB news:
- The Yankees are deciding that they want to be the Yankees, signing Carlos Rodon to a six year, $162 million deal.
- There is another slugger out of Japan, one younger and better than Yoshida, that is coming in 2024.
- Adam Frazier has a new home, signing for one season to be in Baltimore. Maybe this is “liftoff” for the team.
- So, one team decides that they have a strategy for signing players to help their team and bottom line, and MLB might put a stop to it?
