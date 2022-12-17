Rise and Phight: 12/17/2022

Free agents are flying off the shelf now. There is one cheese that stands alone, but for the most part, the top fifty free agents feel like they’re gone.
Thank you, Dave, for acting quickly this year.
On to the links.
Phillies news:
- Taijuan Walker met with the media yesterday, discussing with them why he chose the Phillies and why the Phillies chose him.
- In order to make room for Walker, the team had to designate Tayler Scott for assignment. Just some depth lost.
MLB news:
- Andrew Benintendi has a new home, signing with the White Sox for five years and $75 million.
- Looks like Joey Gallo has agreed to a deal with the Twins on a one-year, prove it deal to see what he has left.
- The market for Dansby Swanson, the last, best player still remaining on the market, is picking up a little bit.
