Rise and Phight: 12/18/2022

To all of our Jewish friends of the site, Happy Hanukkah!
On to the links.
Phillies news:
- It’s a popular topic right now, but we have to think ahead. What will it cost to make sure Aaron Nola stays in Philadelphia?
- As Taijuan Walker enters, it’s possible the team is getting ready for Nola and Rhys Hoskins to exit.
- Lehigh Valley has the money they need to renovate their stadium thanks to the Phillies warm heartedly kicking in some extra cash.
MLB news:
- Dansby Swanson finally has a new home, agreeing to a deal with the Cubs on a seven-year deal.
- J.D. Martinez is heading to the Dodgers on a one-year deal, reuniting with hitting coaches that helped him take the leap.
- The free agent signing we’ve all been waiting on has finally happened.
Loading comments...