Rise and Phight: 12/19/2022

The major shopping has been done for the Phillies, so we’ll have to excuse the team for taking a few days off for the holidays. There are still bargains out there, and they can wait, so let’s let them relax for a bit.
Phillies news:
- It was a slow news day for the Phillies, so we’ll just drop here the link to all of our player reviews so far.
MLB news:
- In an interview with Steve Cohen, the Mets owner talks about a lot of things: payroll, keeping the Mets’ fans happy and Carlos Correa.
- Three of the major sports leagues - MLB, NBA and NHL - are not going to bailout the failing Diamond Sports cable companies.
- Justin Turner is shippin’ up to Boston, agreeing to a two-year deal with the Red Sox.
- Michael Brantley is returning to Houston on a one-year deal of his own.
- Finally, an interesting story about San Diego and the question that we have for them: how long will their Big 4 stay together as Padres?
